Don Wells thanks donors of Summer Wells fund in second letter

We wanted to thank everyone who donated to the reward fund in the hopes of bringing our precious daughter back home, and we can assure you she is worth everything to us and more as she loves everyone, is blameless, and deserves to be in school with her peers becoming a young lady.

It kills us to think about what she might be going through.

We know those who have donated, and so many others feel the same so thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

And for those in media who do their job with a heart, thank you very much, and God bless.

As we wander through this trail of tears, remember,

God wandered in the desert with the Israelites for 40 years.

God told Moses, “I’ll send an angel. Have no fear.”,

Moses said, “Lord no please, I need You near.”