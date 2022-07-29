Don Wells thanks donors of Summer Wells fund in second letter


Summer Wells was reported missing on June 15, 2021, from her Hawkins County home.
Summer Wells was reported missing on June 15, 2021, from her Hawkins County home.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The father of Summer Wells, a missing child from Hawkins County, released a second letter from jail on Wednesday.

Don Wells wrote the letter to thank those who donated to the reward fund that was set up to help find Summer. The fund is set at $74,000. Don released the letter via the Find Summer Wells website.

Below is an excerpt of the letter he sent out.

The letter comes from the Hawkins County Jail. Wells was arrested on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence, marking his first DUI. However, since the arrest violated previous probation, he is serving the remainder of his sentence. He is expected to be released in the coming months.

Summer went missing in July of 2021.

Those with credible information on her disappearance walked are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

