Community organizations call on MNPS to add active shooter training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community activists came together Friday to call on Metro Schools to incorporate active shooter training this upcoming school year.

“If we are outside during recess, I need to make sure I can let my kids know we can either lay down, run, hide under a car or something,” said Earl Jordan, Founder of Partners In the Struggle.

Jordan and Talia Monet Simmons, Founder of the AnTwand Covington Jr. Foundation, came together to call on MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle.

They are asking the district to consider an active shooter training class for staff and students.

“I know the pain of losing a child, especially to gun violence. So, I don’t have a choice. I think people think sometimes…why are you still doing this? I don’t have a choice. Why would I choose not to do this for everyone to be safe,” stated Simmons.

Bob Allen, Director of Training at Royal Range USA, also joined the group. With shooting incidents both locally and nationally, they say this is crucial.

“Do some research, see when the last time a major school fire has happened. Then look at the research and see when the last school shooting happened. I wonder which one of those training we need quicker and more often,” said Allen.

