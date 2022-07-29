Back to school shoppers deal with high prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee parents prepare to shell out more than ever for school supplies, even though this weekend is state-wide tax-free.

When calculating how much you will spend this year, we found it mainly depends on where you shop.

Robert Valet typically enjoys shopping with his kids back to school, but inflation has left this tradition a bit tainted.

“It’s fun to get new shoes and things,” Valet said. “It’s finding things in the stock period, and then the prices going up.”

Last year, 4th graders at McGavock could get most of their supplies on Amazon for around $110. For Target, we found the prices would be about $60. At Walmart and Staples, supplies could be found for all under $50.

The upcoming tax-free weekend is expected to help, and at Staples, if you ask at the checkout, you will get an additional 10% off. Allie Buchmann will be a freshman at UT Martin and says she chooses Target for her supplies.

“I mean, my favorite place to go is Target,” Buchmann said. “I feel like depending on who is in charge and how taxes keep going and inflation rates, it is really going to depend on whether they continue to rise or fall.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.