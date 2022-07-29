4 men receive superseding indictment charges for murder-hire plot of Nashville man and woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men indicted in December in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the murders of two Nashvillians in March 2020 have now been charged with murder for hire.

United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee said a federal grand jury returned a superseding incident on Monday, charging Erik Charles Maund, 47, Gilad Peled, 48, and Bryon Brockway, 47, all of Austin, Texas, and Adam Carey, 31, of Richlands, North Carolina, with murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death, and kidnapping resulting in death.

According to court documents, Maund sometimes traveled to Nashville to visit a relative, and in early February 2020, he emailed a woman with whom he had had a prior relationship. He emailed her reportedly in the hopes of seeing her during his upcoming visit to Nashville on February 5-7.

After he visited Nashville on March 1, 2020, Maund received a series of text messages from an individual who had a personal, romantic relationship with the woman he had been emailing. He demanded payment from maund and threatened to expose Maund’s relationship with the woman if he did not receive compensation.

After receiving the threats, Maund enlisted the services of Peled, Brockway, and Carey to assist with dealing with the threats to expose his relationship with the woman and the unreasonable demands.

The indictment alleges that on March 5, 2020, Maund withdrew $15,000 from his bank account. On that same day, an “intelligence report” was prepared and provided to Peled by a relative of Brockway who worked for an internet-based security company.

Wildasin said Carey and others performed a series of actions that included traveling from out of state to Nashville to serve the woman and the man threatening Maund. They also created a Pinger account to communicate with both parties. Peled later revealed a document entitled “Tennessee Sitrep,” which stated that Carey and others had surveilled the woman. The paper also included her address and what her vehicle was.

On March 11, 2020, after some financial transactions between Peled and Maund, the men confronted the man and woman in the parking lot of the woman’s apartment complex in Nashville. They murdered the man by shooting him multiple times. They kidnapped a woman and drove her and the man’s body to a construction site on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville, where they murdered her by shooting her several times.

The men reportedly discarded the body at the construction site, and within hours of the murders, the Pinger account used to communicate was deleted. A rental car rented by Brockway was returned.

Wildasin said Carey then drove Brockway to Memphis and Brockway caught a flight to Austin, TX. Carey then moved to Austin from Memphis.

The indictment also alleges that between March 11, 2020, and the present, Maund transferred more than $750,000, via wire, from his bank account to an account controlled by Peled, as payment to Peled, Brockway, and Carey for the kidnapping and murder of the two people.

All defendants were arrested on December 10, 2021and remain in custody. The indictment also alleges that after being detained, Peled informed Maund that one of the co-conspirators involved in the kidnapping and murders wanted more money as payment for the criminal acts. As a result, Maund agreed to pay the co-conspirator an additional $25,000 and then offered Peled $50,000 to arrange to pay Brockway $100,000 for the murder of the co-conspirator, to cut off any future requests for payment for the original murders.

If convicted, all defendants face up to life in prison.

