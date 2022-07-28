Youth Opportunity cancels contract to operate Nashville’s juvenile detention center


Nashville's Juvenile Justice Center near Nissan Stadium.
Nashville's Juvenile Justice Center near Nissan Stadium.(WSMV)
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The embattled company operating the city’s Juvenile Justice Center is abruptly pulling out of its contract to run the facility.

The move comes three years after juveniles escaped the downtown center.

WSMV4 Investigates exposed that mistakes made by employees for Youth Opportunity allowed the juveniles to ultimately escape out the front doors.

The company has also been criticized for operating a DCS facility where teenagers escaped and later crashed a car.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Assistant director of youth facility under criminal investigation after teens crash car

The company alerted the juvenile court officials in an email earlier this month.

“Our employees are fearful for their safety, our work is wrongfully demeaned, our reputation is tarnished, and our operations yield little or no net income,” Youth Incorporated said in an email.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Staffers at Metro Juvenile Detention Center said facility is 'out of hand'

A new company, Rite of Passage, has been hired to run the downtown facility.

