WSMV packs hundreds of school supply bags for Metro teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Back to school time is when parents are on the hunt for that perfect protractor on their kid’s classroom list – but teachers also need supplies.

Inside each box at PENCIL (Public Education Needs Community Involvement and Leadership) is a tool 3,000 Metro Nashville Public School teacher needs. PENCIL is a nonprofit organization that builds strategic partnerships between community groups and helps meet the needs of Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) and its teachers.

“I was thinking about that on my way up here and how influential a lot of the teachers were in my life,” WSMV’s Marius Payton said Thursday.

WSMV volunteered Thursday morning at the resource center. The goal was to pack as many tote bags as possible with supplies, so metro teachers are set this school year. It’s a resource center First Alert Meteorologist Dan Thomas believes should be in every county.

“The sad reality is a lot of the teachers are buying the supplies themselves because the parents can only do what they can do,” Thomas said.

Teachers will spend on average at least $400 out of pocket per year, according to Pencil Chief Philanthropy Officer Kelly Rolf. The nonprofit needs donations like pencils the most.

“If students don’t have pencil and paper, that’s really the most basic thing and a lot is needed,” Rolf said.

“We can encourage other businesses to also give back,” added WSMV’s Holly Thompson. “Then you have so many other volunteers because the need is truly there.”

PENCIL says they are always welcoming new volunteers and volunteer groups.

“You don’t really think about it until you have kids in school, so this is life changing,” Thomas said.

One thousand tote bags will be given to Metro teachers at First Horizon Park during a pep rally Monday night.

