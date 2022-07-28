Woman charged after driving car into Cumberland River


Lake water waves generic
Lake water waves generic(WILX)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged after driving her car into the Cumberland River Wednesday evening.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers said 29-year-old Lindsey M. Kelley of Portland, TN, was driving at the end of Coles Ferry Pike. As she continued near the boat ramp at the end of the street, she said she could not stop moving.

The preliminary report revealed that Kelley’s car entered the Cumberland River and began to sink after she could not stop the vehicle. However, she could escape the car and make it to the shore unharmed.

THP said she was charged with driving under the influence, an insurance violation, and disorderly conduct after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are still investigating the scene.
Juvenile found with multiple gunshot wounds in Midtown
Thursday afternoon news update
Thursday afternoon news update from WSMV4
Police said the suspect walked behind the store's counter, grabbed the scanning tool near the...
Police seek help identifying man accused of beating gas station employee
WSMV lemonade stand
Local children raise money through lemonade stand to fight cancer