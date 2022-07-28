Woman charged after driving car into Cumberland River

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged after driving her car into the Cumberland River Wednesday evening.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers said 29-year-old Lindsey M. Kelley of Portland, TN, was driving at the end of Coles Ferry Pike. As she continued near the boat ramp at the end of the street, she said she could not stop moving.

The preliminary report revealed that Kelley’s car entered the Cumberland River and began to sink after she could not stop the vehicle. However, she could escape the car and make it to the shore unharmed.

THP said she was charged with driving under the influence, an insurance violation, and disorderly conduct after the incident.

