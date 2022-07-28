Wilson County schools cracks down on vaping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After years of battling vaping in schools, Wilson County has been taking a new approach to help teens kick the habit.

The vaping trend among teens shows no signs of slowing.

“It’s no secret it’s a growing problem,” said Bart Barker, the public information officer for Wilson County Schools.

In June, the school board sought a new solution.

“To educate students and families about not only vaping, but substances, and some of the substances can be very dangerous to vape, " Barker explained.

Students have been caught vaping anything from nicotine to THC and Delta 8.

A new code of conduct will take effect in the fall. After a first vaping offense, a student will serve an in-school suspension and will be required to complete an online education course provided by Drug Free WilCo.

On a second offense, a student will do more days of in-school suspension and will have to complete another education program, this time in person.

Students will only face out-of-school suspension after a third offense.

“Intend of just doing a hard, ‘Send the kid home, they were vaping,’ we want to educate the students, and by doing that we feel that we can help curb this problem,” Barker said.

If students are caught a fifth time that could result in expulsion.

