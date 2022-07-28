Stranger approaches woman on sidewalk, sets her on fire, Canadian police say

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (Gray News) – Police in Canada are investigating after a stranger approached a woman sitting on a sidewalk and set her on fire.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the victim, identified as a woman in her 50s, was sitting on a downtown sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. Monday when the suspect approached her.

Police said the man then poured a flammable substance on her head and lit her on fire.

The woman was able to run to a nearby business for help. She was taken to the hospital for serious burn injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

“This was a shocking attack that targeted a vulnerable member of our community,” Constable Tania Visintin with Vancouver police said. “We need witnesses and anyone with information to call police and help solve this crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

