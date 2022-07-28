Shops gear up for Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The clock is ticking, and the time is here for back-to-school shopping.

Starting Friday, the Tennessee tax-free holiday for all your back-to-school needs will officially kick-off.

“The tax-free weekend is something that we look forward to every year. We might be a little biased, but it’s our favorite holiday,” said Tori Dean, Marketing Director for CoolSprings Galleria.

Dean is encouraging shoppers to take full advantage of the holiday. School supplies, clothing, and even computers will be tax-free throughout the weekend.

“You got lots of options. You’ve got your summer wear that you can still get a couple of months out of being in Tennessee, and you got your fall favorites that you can start to pick out,” Dean explained.

Small shops like Teach a Child in Hermitage have even created a back-to-school campaign to motivate people.

“Those that come in are going to get a free pack of Ticonderoga, the hard-to-find golden pencils,” said Sonia Dorer, Owner of Teach a Child.

Dorer is hoping for a big crowd, especially after the pandemic and dealing with supply chain issues.

“Everybody likes to go to Amazon because it’s convenient, but we are here. You can touch it, feel it and then buy it. It will keep another small business here,” said Dorer.

So, if you decide to shop, remember purchases for clothing and school supplies cannot exceed $100.

“We definitely recommend coming out as early as possible. Kind of making sure you’re that first one in line getting the best deals,” Dean explained.

Following the weekend, the grocery tax suspension holiday will go into effect for the entire month of August.

