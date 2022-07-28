Portland PD: Man hides camera in public bathroom

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suspected of hiding a small camera in a bathroom is wanted for questioning by Portland police.

Investigators said an employee at a local business found the camera and, fortunately, the only images on the device are that of the alleged suspect.

The camera also didn’t appear to have sent any images through the internet.

“Luckily in this case it doesn’t appear to have that capability and also it doesn’t appear to have captured any images of anybody other than the suspect,” Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said. “In this case, that’s a good thing, but next time down the road you never know.”

Police aren’t disclosing which business the man is accused of hiding the camera at. They’re taking the opportunity to encourage all businesses in the area to check their bathrooms and warning the public to always be aware of your surroundings.

“If you go into a public restroom, kind of look around, pay attention, and it’s also an encouragement for small business who have public restrooms to do the same thing,” Williams said.

Investigators aren’t sure if the case is an isolated incident. They want to talk to the man seen in the images to determine what his intentions were.

Their advice to local businesses is to inspect their bathrooms for anything out of the ordinary.

If you recognize the man in the images from the hidden camera, call the criminal investigations division of the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434, ext. 760.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.