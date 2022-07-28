Police seek help identifying man accused of beating gas station employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - South Nashville detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of violently assaulting an employee at a Mapco gas station.

The unidentified man yelled at customers in the parking lot of the gas station, 2601 Murfreesboro Pike, on July 24, before entering the store and threatening the clerk behind the counter, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department media release.

Police said this suspect grabbed the scanning tool and hit the Mapco employee in the head with it. (MNPD)

Police said the employee asked the man to leave. Instead, he reportedly walked behind the counter, grabbed the store’s scanning tool near the register and hit her in the head with it.

The man then began taking items off the shelves and throwing them at the employee, police said, and punched the woman several times in the head.

The man left the gas station in a Nissan Quest van with front-end damage.

Police said this suspect drove away in this van after beating the store clerk. (MNPD)

The employee was transported to Southern Hills Hospital, where she was released after being treated for a broken nose.

Police urge anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

