Local children raise money through lemonade stand to fight cancer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of preschool children are working to help other children by raising money with their lemonade stand.

Big Blue Marble Academy has lemonade stands set up at their Franklin, Spring Hill, and Murfreesboro locations.

They will be selling lemonade and other goodies until August 5, with all the money going toward Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

“The money goes all towards the research for new treatments and to help find a cure to childhood cancer,” said Stephanie Kolakowski with Big Blue Academy.

The Franklin campus is nearly halfway to meeting their $1,000 goal.

