La Vergne residents say blasting an ongoing issue

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blasting near the Woodland Hills subdivision has been disruptive for many homeowners.

“It felt like an earthquake,” resident Jim Snead said.

Snead has lived in the area for 20 years. He said the blasting has gotten worse over the last six months.

“One guy down the street said he actually had bricks fall out above his garage door,” Snead said. “Another guy said something about his ceiling cracking. Then I heard that somebody had a rock thrown through their roof.”

The City of La Vergne has requested the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office to conduct an investigation after a blasting incident on July 25. The blasting was attributed to Jones Brothers Construction at the High Pointe 24 project.

“It’s been kind of startling. I’ve noticed it’s been getting louder and it’s shaking a little more now than it was at first,” Maggie Wood said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said since the project began in August 2021, it has investigated 17 complaints.

“I am hoping that it at least slows down. Maybe they don’t do as much. Maybe they communicate with the neighborhood,” Wood said.

