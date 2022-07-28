Juvenile found with multiple gunshot wounds in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Thursday.

Metro Nashville Police said a juvenile was found in a parking lot of a Midtown bank with several gunshot wounds. It is unclear where the shooting took place and if it was targeted or not.

The victim’s age has not yet been confirmed, and it is unknown if his injuries are considered life-threatening or not.

MNPD said they believe there is no active threat to the public now. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

Police are still investigating.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

