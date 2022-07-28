How to avoid falling prey to gaming scams - Tonight at 6 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a $60 billion industry and according to the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), more than 215 million Americans play every week. We are talking about video games.

With more gamers online, hackers are targeting sensitive information to take over accounts and defraud players.

It is not just adults falling victim; scammers are also going after children.

“It flies under the radar, right?” said Alex Nette, a cybersecurity expert. “Video games don’t fall in the same category that we think about for scary hacks like banks and financial institutions or even social media accounts.”

“The video game is not a babysitter,” explained Marcy Thornhill, a youth advocate. “Ok, you have to take a more of a proactive role in your child’s life.

Our national investigative team talks to experts about the rise of gaming scams, and how you can protect yourself, and your children, with security advice so it’s not game over.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.