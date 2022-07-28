First Alert Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms crawl through Midstate

Unlike the last few days, when we had to wait till the afternoon for rain to develop, scattered showers and storms will be possible as early as mid to late morning today with more off and on storms developing through the afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorms could quickly gain strength and bring heavy downpours, ponding on roadways and strong wind gusts to parts of the Mid State. That being said, we will still see some dry time today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

More showers and storms come in on Friday as a cold front works its way through the Mid State.

That front will set up shop just to our south on Saturday and concentrate most of the rain along and south of I-40 Saturday afternoon.

Showers and storms will drift back north of I-40 on Sunday and Monday.

We’ll dry out going into the middle of next week with temperatures returning into the 90s.

