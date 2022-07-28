FEMA administrator to participate in roundtable on Waverly flood recovery

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a recovery survey of the flooding that devastated Waverly and Middle Tennessee in 2021, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will join Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan, Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier and other local officials to discuss how flood recovery is progressing and share best practices and challenges.

Prior to the closed-door roundtable, Administrator Criswell will provide an update on flood recovery efforts.

In addition to Criswell, Sheehan, and Frazier the following people will also be joining:

Humphreys County School Superintendent Richard T. Rye

Humphreys County EMA Director Odell Poyner

Waverly Housing Authority Executive Director Sherry Lynch

The recovery survey tour will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Former Acme Boot Factory/Waverly Junior HS & Waverly Elementary School, 601 E Railroad St., Waverly, TN 37185

