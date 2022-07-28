Education groups want more oversight ahead of TISA rollout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA) will be discussed during a hearing on Thursday morning.

This new law changes how public schools are funded.

Anyone can attend this rulemaking hearing to respond to the proposed rules for TISA.

The Department of Education has been accepting written comments, but this will be a chance for people to speak publicly.

Before this hearing begins, groups like Tennessee For All and the Metro Nashville Education Association, have organized a rally for teachers. They want TISA to prioritize students and teachers, not corporations.

They fear that since funding follows students with TISA, that money leaves public schools when students enter into a voucher program.

These groups also see no oversight of how that taxpayer money is spent when a student attends a private school because they are governed by private boards.

“You’re underfunding schools, you’re calling schools failing which is the teachers who work there,” said Michele Sheriff, president of MNEA. “The students who are taking the tests are being called a failure and then you want to have a narrative saying because schools are failing, then we need to have privatization.”

The Department of Education says TISA transitions funding to a student-based approach and invests $9 billion dollars in education funding for the state.

That includes additional recurring state investment of $1 billion starting in the 2023-24 school year.

The governor believes TISA will allow families to see the amount of dollars that are going to be committed to their individual children.

