Driver arrested in Lebanon after vehicle goes into lake

By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a scene in Wilson County where a person drove a vehicle into the water on Wednesday evening.

According to THP, a single passenger vehicle went into the water at the boat launch off Coles Ferry Pike/Blair Road in Lebanon. The driver was out of the vehicle when troopers arrived and was not injured.

THP confirmed the person was arrested for driving under the influence.

