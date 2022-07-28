Body found in Summertown, investigation ongoing

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was found Thursday morning in Summertown.

According to a media release, deputies were dispatched at about 6:05 a .m. to Brace Road, near the Walker Road intersection, to a report that a body had been found 10 feet off the roadway.

Deputies learned the victim had been in a fight about a quarter mile away from where his body was found and detained one person for questioning.

The body of the male victim, whose identity has not yet been released, has been sent for an autopsy at the Tennessee State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.