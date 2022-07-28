4 arrested in connection with shooting deaths of two Nashville residents in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men are in custody in connection with an alleged elaborate murder-for-hire scheme that left two Nashville residents dead in March 2020, Metro Police and federal prosecutors announced in December 2020.

The men have been charged with the shooting deaths of Holly Williams, 33, and William Lanway, 36, on March 12, 2020.

The alleged murder-for-hire scheme involved an Austin, TX, businessman, former U.S. military members, and a purported former member of the Israeli Defense Forces.

A three-count federal indictment unsealed Monday charged the four men – Erik Charles Maund, Gilad Peled, Byron Brockway, and Adam Carey – with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and concerning a crime of violence.

Maund, 46, of Austin, TX, a partner in Maund Automotive Group in Austin; Peled, 47, also of Austin, who held himself out to be a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces and owner of Speartip Security in Austin; Brockway, 46, of Austin, a former active duty United States Marine who previously served in Force Recon, a Special Operations capable unit, and owner of Ink Force LLC, a security company in Austin; and Carey, 30, of Richlands, NC, a former active duty United States Marine who had previously served in the Marine Corps Special Operations Group.Murder-for-Hire Case: Erik Maund, 46 & Gilad Peled, 47, are in federal custody in Austin, TX; Bryon Brockway, 46, is in custody in San Diego, CA; Adam Carey, 30, is in custody in North Carolina.

In making the announcement, Chief John Drake, Acting U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee, and Douglas M. Korneski, Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, commended the efforts of the detectives, agents, and prosecutors which led to the indictments.

”This investigation began with the discovery of two bodies inside a vehicle on Good Friday 2020,” Drake said in a news release. “Outstanding investigative work, led by Detectives Patrick Cuthbertson and David Willover, led to multiple leads that drew attention to other states. Realizing this very complex case reached far outside of Nashville, our team enlisted the help of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Our close relationship with our federal partners led to the indictment and arrest of the four individuals.”

According to the indictment, Maund sometimes traveled to Nashville to visit a relative. In early February 2020, he emailed a woman, identified as Williams, with whom he had had a prior relationship, for the purpose of seeing her during his visit to Nashville on Feb. 5-7. After he visited Nashville on March 1, 2020, Maund received a series of text messages from a person (Lanway) who had a personal, romantic relationship with Williams.

Lanway demanded payment from Maund and threatened to expose his relationship with Williams if he did not receive it. Maund then enlisted the services of Peled, Brockway, and Carey to assist with dealing with the threats to expose his relationships with Williams and the extortion demands.

The indictment further alleged that on March 5, 2020, Maund withdrew $15,000 from his bank account. On that same day, an “intelligence report” was prepared and provided to Peled by a relative of Brockway who worked for an internet-based security company. A series of actions were then undertaken by Carey and others, including traveling from out of state to Nashville to watch Williams and Lanway and creating and using a Pinger account to attempt to communicate with Williams and Lanway.

On March 9, 2020, Peled received a document titled “Tennessee Sitrep,” which stated that Carey and others had watched Williams; confirmed her address and vehicle; confirmed that Lanway had been staying at the same address; and advised that Carey and others would use everything at their disposal to stop the attempted extortion of Maund. On March 11, 2020, Peled deposited $8,000 in cash into Speartip Security’s business account and $7,000 in cash into his bank account.

The next day, Maund transferred $150,000, via wire, from his bank account to a bank account controlled by Peled. On that same day, while armed with firearms, Brockway and Carey confronted Williams and Lanway in the parking lot of Williams’ apartment complex in West Nashville and murdered Lanway by shooting him multiple times. They then kidnapped Williams and drove her and the body of Lanway to a construction site on Old Hickory Boulevard in west Nashville, where they murdered Williams by shooting her several times.

The bodies were then discarded at the construction site, and within hours of the murder, the Pinger account used to communicate was deleted, and a rental car rented by Brockway was returned. Carey then drove Brockway to Memphis, where he caught a flight to Austin. Carey then drove to Austin from Memphis.

The indictment also alleged that since March 11, 2020, Maund transferred more than $750,000, via wire, from his bank account to an account controlled by Peled, as payment to Peled, Brockway, and Carey for the kidnapping and murders of Williams and Lanway.

On Friday, Metro Police detectives and FBI agents orchestrated all four arrests across several states. Maund was arrested after a traffic stop near Austin; Peled was detained at the airport in Austin; Brockway was arrested in San Diego, CA; and Adam Carey was arrested at his North Carolina home.

All will make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the federal district where they were arrested. They will be returned to the Middle District of Tennessee later for further proceedings. If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison.

