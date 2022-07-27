Workplace shooting leaves one person dead, one in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dispute between two employees at Kenny Pipe and Supply left one person fatally injured Wednesday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the shooting occurred inside the store located at 715 Cowan Street around 2:30 p.m.

One person has been taken into custody. No other information has been released at this time.

Homicide detectives and Central Precinct officers are investigating.

BREAKING: A dispute between 2 employees at Kenny Pipe & Supply on Cowan St led to 1 fatally shooting the other. One person is in custody. Homicide detectives & Central Precinct officers investigating. pic.twitter.com/YwqfC8W4jG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 27, 2022

