WeGo announces new Transit app features for riders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit announced a new update for riders who use the Transit App.

The app provides riders with departure times, trip planning tools, and WeGo’s vehicle location data to generate even more accurate predictions of estimated vehicle arrivals, ensuring that customers don’t miss the bus.

With the new update, riders will now also have access to information that gives them an estimate of the rider load for an incoming bus.

“The Transit app gives WeGo riders accurate and current information, and that’s important for people who are trying to get to work or home,” said WeGo Deputy Chief Operating Officer Dan Freudberg. “Thanks to upgrades to WeGo’s data systems, vehicle positions now update every 15 to 20 seconds. And if a user is using the ‘GO’ feature in the app while riding the vehicle, the location updates every second or two.”

The app is free and available for download on Android and Apple devices. The upgrade is also free to everyone who already uses the app in the Nashville area.

For more information, visit the Transit App website.

