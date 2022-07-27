THP investigating after car crashes into Springfield home, 7-year-old injured

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle drove into a home in Springfield on Tuesday night.

According to our partners at Smokey Barn News, the crash happened on Highway 49 East around 10 p.m. Residents reported there were four people inside the home at the time of the crash and the car landed in the home’s living room.

A 7-year-old girl was injured by glass during the crash and later released from a local hospital. Photos show the crash caused extensive damage to the home.

Smokey Barn News reported the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Robertson County EMS, the Orlinda Fire Department, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Robertson County Emergency Management Agency all responded to the scene.

