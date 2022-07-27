Tennessee Titans open training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo discuss what they saw at the first practice of Tennessee Titans Training Camp 2022.

In this web exclusive, they give their thoughts on rookie WR Treylon Burks. The 1st round pick opened practice on Day 1 with big catch on a deep ball.

They also touch on DT Jeffery Simmons and his impact on the team, QB Ryan Tannehill’s presence as he runs the offense, and how Safety Kevin Byard is coping with the recent loss of his mother.

Check out what Chris and Niki have to say as Titans Training Camp kicks off in Nashville.

