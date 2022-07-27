Teenager shot at apartment complex in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning that sent a teenager to the hospital.

According to police at the scene, officers were called to the Rolling Hills Apartments on Premier Drive for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a teenager was found in the rear of the complex with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The person was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Shooting investigation underway in West Nashville. (WSMV)

