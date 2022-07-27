Teenager shot at apartment complex in West Nashville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning that sent a teenager to the hospital.
According to police at the scene, officers were called to the Rolling Hills Apartments on Premier Drive for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a teenager was found in the rear of the complex with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The person was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
