TBI: Nashville man busted with 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An investigation by a task force with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Murfreesboro Police resulted in a large seizure of fentanyl-laced pills.

According to the release by TBI, Angel Rodriguez Troche, 22, was found on Tuesday with about 15,000 pills laced with fentanyl. He was arrested by Murfreesboro Police.

In June, Murfreesboro police detectives and TBI drug agents received information about Troche being involved in a drug trafficking organization that was supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution, the release said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted in the investigation.

Troche is charged with one count of possession of fentanyl over 300 grams. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

