Advertisement

TBI: Nashville man busted with 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills


Angel Rodriguez Troche, 22, was found with about 15,000 pills that were found be laced with...
Angel Rodriguez Troche, 22, was found with about 15,000 pills that were found be laced with fentanyl on Tuesday, according to the TBI.(Courtesy of Murfreesboro PD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An investigation by a task force with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Murfreesboro Police resulted in a large seizure of fentanyl-laced pills.

According to the release by TBI, Angel Rodriguez Troche, 22, was found on Tuesday with about 15,000 pills laced with fentanyl. He was arrested by Murfreesboro Police.

In June, Murfreesboro police detectives and TBI drug agents received information about Troche being involved in a drug trafficking organization that was supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution, the release said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted in the investigation.

Troche is charged with one count of possession of fentanyl over 300 grams. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Angel Rodriguez Troche, 22, was found with about 15,000 pills that were found be laced with...
Angel Rodriguez Troche, 22, was found with about 15,000 pills that were found be laced with fentanyl on Tuesday, according to the TBI. (Courtesy of Murfreesboro PD)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV shooting victims
Mass shooting survivors discover bond in support group
Biden credits vaccines and treatments for improving COVID response in the last year. (CNN, POOL)
Biden emerges from COVID isolation, tells public: Get shots
WSMV shooting victims
Support for victims of shootings
WSMV car into house
THP investigating after car crashes into Springfield home, 7-year-old injured