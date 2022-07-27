Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident that left one woman dead on Wendesday morning.

According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were walking north on Gallatin Pike when the woman entered the roadway and was struck by a black Nissan Titan. The reason for her walking into the road is unknown. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the Titan pickup truck stopped and made the call for police just after 2 a.m.

Police had most of Gallatin Pike closed for the investigation, which is ongoing.

A woman was killed on Gallatin Pike on Wednesday morning. (WSMV)

There was another fatal crash from overnight. This one occurred on Nolensville Pike near Ocala Drive, around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the police report, two vehicles were involved and one person died in the crash. Three others were injured.

This crash investigation remains open.

