Motel shut down following long-term narcotics investigation

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Village Inn motel was shut down Wednesday after multiple Crossville agencies determined it was unsafe for the public.

The Crossville Police Department, Fire Department, and City Codes Department conducted a search warrant for an ongoing, long-term narcotics investigation at a Village Inn located at 1 Burnett Street.

During the investigation, conditions of the building and safety concerns were reportedly found, which required Fire Safety inspections and code compliance checks.

Officials said after conducting the inspection, it was determined that the power to the entire facility needed to be pulled and that an immediate habitation ban was to be issued. This was because crews noticed areas of overhead walkway concrete deterioration, and missing/falling concrete was observed.

Crews added that handrails and support posts were found to be broken, loose, and hanging. Water on the floor of an occupied unit was also found, requiring residents to walk on boards to stay out of the potentially hazardous water.

CPD said services from Cumberland County Good Samaritans, the Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee and Crossville Housing Development Corporation, and Cumberland County Emergency Management were available to assist the displaced residents.

The investigation remains ongoing.

