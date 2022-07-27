MNPD: Brothers present during November fatal shooting arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday arrested two brothers linked to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Marterious Boyd.

According to a MNPD media release, detectives know Boyd was shot Nov. 15 while inside a stolen pickup truck with other individuals. Two of those people were identified as Deandre Jordan, 22, and his brother, Kejuan Jordan-Cole, 20. Arrest warrants were filed charging the two with auto theft for being in the stolen truck last November, police said.

Detectives located Jordan and Jordan-Cole Tuesday while conducting surveillance in the 200 block of S. 4th Street. Jordan was taken into custody while carrying a loaded pistol, 17 grams of fentanyl, five grams of cocaine, 35 oxycodone pills and two digital scales. He was charged with auto theft, three felony drug counts and felony gun possession. His bond was set at $115,000.

Jordan-Cole was taken into custody on an auto theft charge and later released on a $10,000 bond.

Homicide unit detectives continue to investigate Boyd’s homicide. Police believe the fatal gunfire came from within the truck.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.