Middle Tennessee area goes from drought concerns to flooding risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In just the last week, the Middle Tennessee area has gone from one weather extreme to another.

It seemed like the Midstate couldn’t get any rain for a while, which put us into a drought, and now we run the risk of seeing widespread flooding into the rest of the weekend.

Heavy rain will continue to come down along a stationary front hanging along the midwest and that could bring one to two inches of rain to the Nashville area.

On Wednesday, the Weather Prediction Center put Middle Tennessee at a marginal risk of seeing flooding. Meanwhile, portions of Southern Kentucky are under an elevated risk through the end of the week.

The rain will be much needed, considering at least half the Midstate has been under a drought for the last couple of weeks. However, too much rain can cause flash flooding, leading to localized ponding on roads and swelling of rivers and streams which can cause travel problems.

There will be a chance of rain in the forecast every single day through next Wednesday.

