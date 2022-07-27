Mass shooting survivors discover bond in support group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville based group is pairing mass shooting survivors with others who understand the struggle.

‘Triumph Over Tragedy’ is the Onsite Foundation’s program for mass shooting survivors as they help each other navigate life while healing from the shooting they witnessed.

Nashville hero, James Shaw, says he and other shooting survivors from across the country, who have gone through the program, check on each other often.

“We all know each other’s anniversary date,” Shaw said. “When it gets close and you feel those goosebumps and you do feel that anxiety, we all text each other and we all check on each other to see how you are doing.”

Shaw was in the Waffle House shooting in 2018. He is nationally recognized as the guy who tackled the gunman after being shot.

“Your brain won’t forget what your eyes saw, and I remember when they said that to me in the back of the ambulance,” Shaw said.

Shaw said what happened inside that Waffle House in Antioch is forever etched in his memory.

“Very early on you understand that people don’t understand what you go through and what you’ve seen in such a short period of time. It makes you disconnected and isolated from other people because they don’t understand,” Shaw said.

This changed in 2020 when Shaw met Marcus Weaver, a survivor of the 2012 Aurora shooting. July 20 was the 10-year anniversary of that shooting. Weaver says other shooting survivors reached out to him on that somber day.

“It’s a weird fraternity or sorority, but at the same time though, there is hope out there even after a tragic situation and James and I are proof of it that you can still move on and you can always move forward,” Weaver said.

Weaver and Shaw helped form the Onsite Foundation’s Triumph Over Tragedy program aimed at helping shooting survivors mentally and emotionally with the help of trauma-focused therapists.

“I was able to forget the sounds and screams of the theater by working on some of the things the people there were able to help me with,” Weaver said. “Plus, James, he was the one still going through his trial and so we were very supportive of that.”

