Franklin UT student dies in motorcycle crash, community raises money for funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A University of Tennessee student from Franklin died in a motorcycle crash and his fraternity brothers have been trying to raise money for his funeral according to our NBC affiliate, WBIR.

Alex Humphey, was going to be a junior until he died in a wreck on Thursday on Chapman Highway. Officers in Knoxville said a car turned left in front of Humphrey’s motorcycle. The motorcycle tried to abruptly stop, but flipped, officials said.

When Humphrey’s friends heard the news, they were heartbroken.

“I was getting a call from his mom,” Maclain Chaney, one of Alex’s close friends told WBIR. “When she told me, I just kind of like froze and didn’t really believe it, and just kind of like sat there.”

Humphrey rushed Sigma Phi Epsilon and his friends and fraternity brothers made a GoFundMe for his funeral. Within a few days, the community and have raised around $44,000 dollars.

“It’s incredible, just the way that community that fraternity, the university, I mean, everyone has shown their support,” Josh Patton, Humphrey’s fraternity brother said to WBIR.

Family, fraternity brothers, friends, students at UT and Greek life chapters across the country have commented on the fundraiser website.

“Alex will never be forgotten by any of us. And I think it’s just our job to live through him,” Nolan Imbrecht said. “And everything we do will be for Alex.”

Humphrey’s funeral was held on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.