First Alert Forecast: Another hot one with isolated storms throughout the day

Today will be another hot and very humid day with temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually develop through the day and start as early as the later morning. The overall severe threat will be isolated again today, but flooding downpours remain the main concern with any storm. Wind gusts to 50-60 mph will accompany only a few storms.

Tomorrow, we’ll rinse and repeat the process with more showers and storms expected to fire up in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90.

As we end the week and head into our weekend, we’ll see more widespread showers and thunderstorms. However, it will not be an all-day steady rainfall so we should find some dry pockets in there each afternoon. It’s going to be much cooler this weekend with highs in the 80s.

As we head into next week, our rain chances will finally start to decrease each day and temperatures will rise back into the 90s again.

