Advertisement

FBI continues Hope Clinic vandalism investigation


Hope clinic for women vandalized
Hope clinic for women vandalized(FBI)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Memphis Field Office said they are continuing their ongoing investigation into the vandalism of an anti-abortion resource center.

The FBI’s Nashville Resident Agency said they are still working on information regarding the unknown person(s) who threw a Molotov cocktail through the front window of the Hope Clinic for Women in Nashville on June 30 at 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a front window had been smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device was inside. The side of the building was also spray painted with the words “Jane’s Revenge.”

FBI, MNPD investigate attempted arson and vandalism at Nashville clinic

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Franklin UT student dies in motorcycle crash, community raises money for funeral
Franklin UT student dies in motorcycle crash, community raises money for funeral
Skyline renderings show the future of Nashville
Rendering shows Nashville skyline to look different in years to come
abortion generic
Protestors gather at Mount Juliet clinic allegedly claiming violation of abortion laws
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather update