FBI continues Hope Clinic vandalism investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Memphis Field Office said they are continuing their ongoing investigation into the vandalism of an anti-abortion resource center.

The FBI’s Nashville Resident Agency said they are still working on information regarding the unknown person(s) who threw a Molotov cocktail through the front window of the Hope Clinic for Women in Nashville on June 30 at 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a front window had been smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device was inside. The side of the building was also spray painted with the words “Jane’s Revenge.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.