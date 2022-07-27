Advertisement

Family mourns loss of man killed by transmission debris


Man killed by transmission debris
Man killed by transmission debris(Mischelle Perkins)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of a 27-year-old who was hit and killed by transmission debris while driving Sunday.

27-year-old Nathaniel Perkins of Smyrna, TN, was driving on I-840 Sunday when he was hit by a transmission that fell out of a car in front of him. The debris also reportedly impacted two other vehicles. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Smyrna man dies from transmission debris in Rutherford County
Man killed by transmission debris
Man killed by transmission debris(Mischelle Perkins)
Man killed by transmission debris
Man killed by transmission debris(Mischelle Perkins)

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic loss of our son, husband, and brother, Nathaniel Perkins,” said Nathaniel’s mother, Mischelle Perkins. “During this period of grief, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our community of family and friends for their support and understanding during this very difficult time.”

Nathaniel’s memorial service is set to be held on July 29 at Woodfin’s Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN, at 6 p.m. The visitation is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Man killed by transmission debris
Man killed by transmission debris(Mischelle Perkins)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Park Rangers say this is the first time someone was killed from a tree falling on a...
7-year-old girl dies after tree falls on tent in Elkmont Campground
Motel shut down
Motel shut down following long-term narcotics investigation
Police are still investigating
Workplace shooting leaves one person dead, one in custody
Biden credits vaccines and treatments for improving COVID response in the last year. (CNN, POOL)
Biden emerges from COVID isolation, tells public: Get shots