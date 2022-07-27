Advertisement

Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident at Nashville park


In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in...
In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christian music performer Amy Grant has been hospitalized after a bike accident at a Nashville park.

Grant’s management team said she was riding in Percy Warner Park on Thursday when she had an accident. She was wearing a helmet but has cuts, lacerations and bruises. She is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Last week Grant, who is married to country music star Vince Gill, received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

