Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident at Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christian music performer Amy Grant has been hospitalized after a bike accident at a Nashville park.

Grant’s management team said she was riding in Percy Warner Park on Thursday when she had an accident. She was wearing a helmet but has cuts, lacerations and bruises. She is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Last week Grant, who is married to country music star Vince Gill, received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.” - Amy https://t.co/rtJ3azJecS #KCHonors pic.twitter.com/E4pqFiaTYz — Amy Grant (@amygrant) July 21, 2022

