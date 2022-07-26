Advertisement

Woman reported missing from Lebanon group home


Missing Lebanon woman
Missing Lebanon woman(LPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department said Tuesday they are looking for a missing woman.

LPD said they need assistance locating 32-year-old Jayci Brooks, who was reported missing by her group home in Lebanon on Monday. The workers said she took her personal belongings, except required medications, and left on foot with an unknown intended destination.

Anyone with information about Jayci’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jay Spicer at 615-453-4374 or Lebanon Police Dispatch at 615-444-2323.

