West Virginia man claims to be maintenance worker to burglarize homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A West Virginia man is behind bars after he was connected to several serious crimes in Davidson County dating back to more than a year ago.

53-year-old Ronald L. Adkins was arrested a few days ago for burglary and sexual assault.

Anita John Pier explained how her mother allowed Adkins into her apartment after he pretended to be a maintenance worker.

“I was very scared because you just never know,” Pier said. “I mean especially because you feel like you should be safe in a retirement home.

Pier shared the terrifying moments she said her mother experienced while inside her home at Trevecca Towers II.

“A man had come inside her house and knocked on her door and said he was maintenance and my mother told him to come in and he asked her if she would run the water in the kitchen because they thought maybe she had some rust in the pipes,” Pier explained.

According to arrest warrants, this happened in May 2021 when police said Adkins acted like a maintenance worker for the building. He claimed he needed to check her water and told her to turn on the faucet in the kitchen.

“She came out and went to look in her purse and looked in her wallet and she had $80 in cash that was gone,” Pier said.

Pier said before he entered her mom’s unit, he somehow got inside of hers. She said surveillance video later revealed how he managed to get inside.

“He had come to my house previously while I was asleep,” Pierre said. “He had broken into my house and how I do not know because they didn’t see and there wasn’t any forced break-in. But, be stole my make-up and $20 in a little box. It was really scary. He could have just hit my mother or done anything she would have been dead or myself.”

On May 21, 2021, police said Adkins broke into a home on Matthew Lane in Nashville. The victim’s husband came downstairs and noticed him inside the home and he ran away. Police say he got away with a lady’s purse.

Arrest records also showed that Adkins was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Nashville on May 20, 2021. The victim, in that case, had a rape kit done and that was how police connected Adkins to the crime.

Pier said knowing Adkins is behind bars is comforting, but that they’ve lost their sense of safety.

“You know you never feel the same when you’ve been violated when somebody’s been in your home…you’ll never be the same,” Pier said.

Adkins was placed in jail with no bond and is facing aggravated rape and burglary charges. Investigators with Metro Nashville Police expedited Adkins from a correctional facility in Paintsville, Kentucky to Davidson County on July 20.

