Waverly flood victims to receive new homes

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been nearly one year since flood waters ripped through Waverly, TN, and some of those survivors are still without a home.

The Appalachia Service Project (ASP) is dedicating five homes to families that were affected by the flooding.

Two of these homes are move-in ready, and ASP said other three will be finished within the next two weeks.

The houses on Pickett Street were completed destroyed by the flooding in Waverly last summer.

Volunteers have been working for months to rebuild the homes so families can move back in without worrying about a mortgage.

The director of disaster recovery at ASP, Julie Thompson, said they are working to build 25 homes in Waverly to help people who have been renting affordable apartments on west brookside drive which were ruined by powerful flood waters.

“Waverly is losing a lot of its residents because folks who were living in subsidized housing have had to go elsewhere,” said Thompson. “We are excited to say we are actually going to gift homes to some folks who were renting before, who didn’t have a place to go.”

ASP said the majority of the work has been done by volunteers.

