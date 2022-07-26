Waverly flood survivors given keys to new homes

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was a day a group of flood survivors in Waverly had waited almost a year for Tuesday - when they got the keys to a new home.

Appalachia Service Project (ASP) dedicated five new homes in Waverly for flood survivors who lost their homes during the August 2021 flood. It’s part of the Christian-based ministry’s commitment to building at least 25 homes in Humphrey’s County for low-income residents. They’ve worked with dozens of organizations, companies, churches, and hundreds of volunteers to start building back in the heat of the summer.

“It feels like I finally made it back to where I wanted to be, so it feels pretty good,” Gary Jackson, who received his keys to a new home on Pickett Street, said. “It’s better than I could’ve hoped.”

Among the families celebrated during a home dedication on Tuesday are a Veteran family, a family who lost a spouse in flood, and elderly/disabled individuals and couples whose long-time homes were destroyed.

“It looks like a dollhouse, and I’m just thrilled with it,” Shelia Stewart said. “It makes you feel like you’re meant to be here because there’s a reason.”

Stewart says she thinks about last year’s flood every day. Like so many of her neighbors, the trauma of that day will stick with them forever.

“I remember being scared to death. I thought that was going to be our last day on this Earth,” Stewart said. “I don’t know if there will ever be a normal, you know, but I guess it’s a new normal,” Stewart said. During Tuesday’s dedication ceremony, ASP thanked its countless partners, staff, and volunteers.

They also prayed for the five new homeowners.

According to ASP, 130 volunteers have served with ASP, and 180 volunteers are scheduled to help in Humphrey’s County in the coming months.

They say, if there are enough resources, they might be able to build more than the 25 homes they’re committed to.

