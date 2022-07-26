Tennessee ‘trigger laws’ to go into effect August 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state of Tennessee’s abortion “trigger laws” are now set to go into effect on August 25.

In a final procedural move made by the United States Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon, the specific date for trigger laws in Tennessee was changed. SCOTUS decisions are released on certain days, but the actual judgment is not effective for 30 days after.

Thirty days after Slatery notifies the code commission of the ruling is when the state’s trigger ban will go into effect, but Slatery has not told them yet. Slatery’s office said it is because they are still waiting on the Supreme Court to enter its official judgment on Roe V. Wade, which is different than the opinion issued last month.

WSMV4 previously reported that Slatery’s office expects the official judgment to be entered this month, meaning the trigger ban will likely go into effect sometime in August. This will criminalize physicians who perform surgical abortions in Tennessee or send abortion pills to Tennessee.

