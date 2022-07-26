Smyrna man dies after transmission debris hits him

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna man died after he was hit by transmission debris while driving.

On Sunday, in Rutherford County, 30-year-old Davis Christopher was driving a 1994 Ford Mustang east on Interstate 840 near mile marker 58. All of a sudden, the transmission fell out of his pickup and ricocheted on the asphalt and went flying hitting three other vehicles driving west.

27-year-old Perkins Nathanial of Smyrna was driving with 25-year-old Rankin Antonio Quantavius in a 2018 Nissan Rogue when Nathanial was struck by the debris and ended up dying.

The other three cars were able to safely stop, however, the debris damaged their cars as well.

Sherman Napier, 49, of Franklin was driving a 2015 Infinity Q70 when the left front bumper got hit by the debris. This caused the hood to come off which slammed into the windshield and made the airbag deploy.

35-year-old Donald Barron’s 2011 Toyota Corolla was also damaged after the left tire got punctured.

Both Barron and Napier were able to safely stop on the right-hand shoulder.

According to the preliminary report, Barron, Napier and Quantavius had no reported injuries.

Christopher was charged with the crash, but his case was referred to the DA, according to the preliminary report.

All five people involved were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.