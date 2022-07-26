Police still have no leads one month after Miles Slay’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police say there are still no leads one month after Miles Slay was shot and killed. They say it happened on a Friday night when the 24-year-old was walking along Charlotte Avenue.

It’s on that Charlotte Avenue corner reminders of June 24th stick physically and emotionally for Miles Slay’s sister, Christina Slay.

“So far, we have no leads, unfortunately,” says Christina. “All we have is the grainy photo of the vehicle, and that’s all we can go off of right now.”

Metro Police released a photo last month of a tan GMC Denali. They believe the person in the passenger seat of the SUV shot over a dozen rounds at Miles as they passed him. Right now, with no leads, police, and family believe the shooting to be random.

“Something that has been popular amongst this case is people’s own opinions and conspiracies of what happened,” says Christina. “And I’m just going to say, on behalf of my family, that’s not something we have time for.”

Metro Police say they can’t discuss the next steps because the case is still under investigation. Christina says she only wants the facts.

“We are going off of what happened, “she says. “And I appreciate people’s interests, but my brother is not a case study.”

All she and the rest of their family know are Miles died on that Charlotte Avenue corner.

“Someone is getting away with murder right now every day that this case goes unsolved,” Christina says.

The Slay family is creating the Miles Slay Foundation. They hope it will help promote and develop those in the music industry – a passion Miles had.

