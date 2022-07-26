One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash in Clarksville Tuesday afternoon.

Clarksville Police Department officials are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 2:28 p.m. on Whitfield Road near Old Trenton Road. The collision reportedly involved two vehicles.

Police confirmed that one person is dead and that their identity will be withheld until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made.

Whitefield Road is now shut down between Abby Lou Drive and Old Trenton Road. CPD asked drivers to avoid the area at this time.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Bergen at 931-648-0656, ext. 5642.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

