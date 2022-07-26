MNPD looks to hire school crossing guards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you love children and are looking for part-time work, MNPD is searching for more crossing guards to help kids navigate safely during the upcoming school year.

“There is not a better community outreach than a crossing guard,” said Sgt. Mark Denton with Metro Nashville Police Dept.

According to Sgt. Denton, there has always been a need to hire more crossing guards, and this year the market continues.

“You got so many guards working doubles. If one calls in sick or if five calls in sick, that is ten positions that we need. We want to be a little more staffed than we currently are, but in no way is it a safety issue,” explained Sgt. Denton.

Schools like Sylvan Park Paideia Design Center are also hoping for additional help.

“We are probably the most walk-friendly school in the district,” said Principal Elizabeth Goetz.

Principal Goetz says they’d love to see at least two more guards. About 40 to 50% of their students walk to school daily.

“We have a lot of bike riders, so having those students be able to get safely across intersections and home each day, having crossing guards at those intersections is essential,” Goetz stated.

While pay has been a challenge in the past, the position is now at $18 an hour compared to $12.44 previously. But the pay isn’t the only benefit.

“You develop relationships with these kids, and it’s no longer about pay. The guards that we have right now will tell you the same thing,” explained Sgt. Denton.

Anyone interested can apply in person or visit the website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.