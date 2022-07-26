Man in custody following barricade situation in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff situation has ended this morning in Brentwood where a suicidal call escalated on Tuesday morning.

Metro Police said they received a call for a suicidal person around 5 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the Avalon Apartments, the man was gone and his phone was pinging in the Hermitage area, close to Mt. Juliet.

Police said the man fled again to the Percy Priest area in Hermitage around 9pm. His car was eventually found at the Avalon Apartments in Brentwood later Monday night.

The man’s girlfriend said he was inside the apartment, alone. Police then opened conversation with him, trying to get him to come out. The man then fired two shots towards police into a parking lot on the side of the building.

Flash bangs were used, causing the building’s fire alarms to sound, as police were able to gain access to the man. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

First responders remained at the scene for the investigation.

