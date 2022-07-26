First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity linger along with showers

After some much needed rainfall across the Mid State yesterday, there’s much more to come the rest of this week and heading into the weekend.

Today will be another hot and humid one with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will still flirt with the triple digits in some spots today.

As we head through our afternoon, we’ll once again see a few showers and storms develop in parts of the Mid State. Not everyone will see rain today, but keep in mind that any thunderstorm could produce flooding downpours and strong wind gusts.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s tomorrow as a frontal boundary sits just to our north for the day. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will fire up yet again and our greatest threat will remain flooding downpours on Wednesday.

More showers and storms on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

That aforementioned frontal boundary will finally drop south and move through Middle Tennessee on Friday. We can expect yet another round of showers and storms Friday afternoon but also a drop in the heat and humidity with highs in hte mid 80s.

With that front to our south this weekend highs will stay in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The unsettled pattern looks to continue with showers and storms possible each day this weekend.

