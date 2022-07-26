Drunk man arrested for stealing items from airport store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday after Nashville police said he stole items from a store while drunk at the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Robert Shane Ryan, 35, is accused of stealing items from store near the airport’s B concourse, leaving the stolen items near the B12 gate, before entering Little Harpeth Brewing, an airport bar, the police report stated.

Responding officers said Ryan was ordering a drink when they confronted him. He was unaware of his location, had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol.

The stolen items were recovered by the store’s management, who declined to press charges. Ryan was charged with public intoxication and taken to jail.

He was released on bond early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.